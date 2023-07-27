Fire breaks out in Fayette County home

The occupants of a Fayette County home were able to escape an overnight fire.

The fire broke out in the 600 block of Water Street in Brownsville around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

All the occupants were able to make it out safely.

Fire crews at the scene told Channel 11 they were able to rescue three dogs from the home but a cat died in the fire.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

