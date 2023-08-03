Fire breaks out in Harmar Township laundromat

First responders were called to a fire at a business in Harmar Township early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside Lee’s Laundromat along Herron Avenue just after 4 a.m.

People who live above the business were able to make it out, telling Channel 11 they knocked on doors to alert other residents of the fire.

Yellow police tape was placed at the entrance of the business.

Channel 11 was told investigators are focusing on the bathroom inside the laundromat, where burn marks were found.

A fire marshal was on the way.

