First responders were called to Homewood West Monday night for a structure fire.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. in a one-story building at N. Dallas Avenue and Kelly Street.

Officials said police, fire and EMS responded. No injuries were reported.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group