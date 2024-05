A large fire broke out at a recycling plant in Lawrence County early Thursday morning.

Officials tell Channel 11 first responders were alerted to the fire at Weitsman Recycling Center, 526 S. Jefferson St., New Castle, at around 1:40 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and no word yet on what started the blaze.

