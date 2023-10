First responders were called to a house fire in Turtle Creek on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured crews focusing on the upper floor of the home.

Officials said no one was injured.

There’s no word on what started the fire.

