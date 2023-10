Crews were called to a house fire in Westmoreland County late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out along the 3400 block of West Newton Street in Arona around 10:35 p.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows extensive damage to the two-story home.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

