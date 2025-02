DUQUESNE, Pa. — A fire has caused a house to collapse in Duquesne.

Crews are on the scene of the fire in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue.

The main house where the fire started, which is abandoned, has collapsed. It also spread to a neighboring building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

