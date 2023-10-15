Fire damages house in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters battled flames at a house in Carrick.
Allegheny County dispatchers say the emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Westmont Street at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Brownsville Road was closed as firefighters responded. A large hose was laid across the road.
The house appeared to be abandoned.
Investigators say no one was injured.
Crews had the fire under control at around 6:45 p.m.
Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
