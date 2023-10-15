Fire damages house in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters battled flames at a house in Carrick.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Westmont Street at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Brownsville Road was closed as firefighters responded. A large hose was laid across the road.

The house appeared to be abandoned.

Investigators say no one was injured.

Crews had the fire under control at around 6:45 p.m.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group