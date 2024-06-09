Fire damages house in Freedom

FREEDOM, Pa. — Flames damaged part of a house in Beaver County on Saturday.

Members of the New Sewickley Fire District say emergency crews were called to the 600 block of 4th Avenue at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday.

The first firefighter to arrive at the scene used a fire extinguisher to begin knocking down flames which were building in bulk on the porch and spreading to its roof.

The flames were fully extinguished after a truck arrived.

Officials say the house had one occupant but no one was injured.

