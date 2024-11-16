Fire damages house in Ingram

INGRAM, Pa. — A house in Ingram was damaged by fire on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 10 block of Evans Avenue at 5:05 p.m.

The fire blew out the windows of the house and caused heavy damage to the inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

