Fire damages house in Ingram

INGRAM, Pa. — A house in Ingram was damaged by fire on Saturday.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 10 block of Evans Avenue at 5:05 p.m.
The fire blew out the windows of the house and caused heavy damage to the inside.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
