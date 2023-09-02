Local

Fire damages house in McKees Rocks

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fire damages house in McKees Rocks

By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A house was damaged by fire in McKees Rocks.

Firefighters were called to Valley Street at around 4:49 p.m. on Friday.

The flames were burning through the first floor of the house.

Members of the Stowe Township Volunteer Fire Department and McKees Rocks Fire Department were able to prevent the fire from spreading further.

No injuries were reported.

Units were on scene for two hours and 30 minutes.

