Fire damages house in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A house was damaged by fire in McKeesport on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say they were called to Olive Street at 5:05 p.m. The fire was raised to 2-alarms just three minutes later.

Crews were focusing water on the roof.

Fire damage could be seen on the siding on multiple sides of the house.

Investigators say no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

