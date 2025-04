PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house was damaged by fire in Penn Township on Friday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Bratkovich Road at 5:20 p.m.

Flames quickly spread through the inside of the house after starting in the kitchen, firefighters say.

No injuries were reported.

