PITTSBURGH — Fire damaged a house in Troy Hill.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Lowrie Street at 6:27 p.m. on Friday.

Fire charred part of the house’s siding and its top floor.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group