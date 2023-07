UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A fire caused damage to a house in Uniontown on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to West Highland Street at around 6 a.m.

The fire appears to have damaged the upper level of the house.

The Red Cross was called to the scene and is working to help the family who lived inside.

No one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group