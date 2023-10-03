Fire damages Murrysville businesses

Several businesses in a Murrysville building were damaged by fire overnight.

The fire broke out around 2:35 a.m. in the 4000 block of William Penn Highway.

A tattoo shop, nutrition center and chiropractor appear to be located in the building, though it’s not clear how much they were affected by the fire.

Officials told Channel 11 no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished and the road opened around 4:30 a.m.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

