Fire destroys mobile home in East Huntingdon Township

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in East Huntingdon Township on Sunday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Emma Street at 5:02 p.m.

No one was injured.

Four pets were inside the mobile home when the fire began. Firefighters said one of them made it out.

The fire chief said the mobile home is a “total loss.”

Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

