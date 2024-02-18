Local

Fire fully engulfs garage in Westmoreland County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Penn Township garage fire

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A garage in Westmoreland County was destroyed in a fire late Saturday night.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started around 10:30 p.m. along Rosalyn Drive in Penn Township.

A video shared with us shows the garage completely engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, our photographer on scene could see a burned-out structure through thick plumes of smoke.

It took firefighters from over a dozen companies to bring the blaze under control.

No one was hurt in the fire.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

