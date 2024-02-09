Fire guts home in Fayette County; dog dies

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is Fayette County was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.

The homeowner’s son told Channel 11 three people lived in the house in the 930 block of Keisterville Road in Menallen Township. They all got out safe.

Three of the family’s four dogs also got out of the house. One dog died as a result of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

