Fire heavily damages Fayette County home

A home in Redstone Township was severely damaged by fire Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Braznell Concrete Road in Fayette County around 5:10 p.m.

Heavy damage could be seen throughout the two-story structure.

No injuries were reported.

A 911 dispatcher said the house was not occupied at the time of the fire, though it’s not clear if was abandoned.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

