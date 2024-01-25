Fire at Monessen gym being investigated as suspicious

MONESSEN, Pa. — The doors to the 6 Deuce Fit gym are boarded up, and the fire tape was still up Wednesday after a fire tore through the gym late Sunday night in Monessen. Investigators say they are looking into this fire as suspicious, and neighbors say they’re sad for the owner.

Bonnie Mays-Hughes lives just up the street from the gym and saw it on fire Sunday night.

“Well I just looked out and seen [sic] a lot of smoke,” she told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “My grandson and granddaughter were coming up the street and they saw all this smoke and called 911. We didn’t know where it was coming from.”

The fire department posted on Facebook and said crews took an offensive attack against the fire, and one of the firefighters was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“I seen [sic] them with an ax or something to knock down the door,” Mays-Huges said.

Those doors are still boarded, and the fire tape is still up at the gym.

Mays-Hughes said it’s sad to see, especially because the gym’s owner did a lot for the neighborhood.

“He’d have a nice Fourth of July party out there and he’d have another one during the year with no trouble. A lot of people would go over there,” Mays-Hughes said. “It was just nice, kept people off the streets.”

Monesson’s Mayor confirmed to Channel 11 the fire is being investigated as suspicious, and that the state fire marshal’s office has been called to assist in the investigation.

Neighbors said the gym has been a bright spot for their community, and they’re sad someone may have started this fire.

Mays-Hughes said it’s not shocking.

“For this area? No. No. He was successful and a lot of people around here, they don’t like that,” she said. “He was doing so well. He was a nice young man, no problem with him at all.”

Mays-Hughes hopes the owner can reopen.

“I’m hoping he will, and right there in the same spot,” she said.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you’re asked to give them a call.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group