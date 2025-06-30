ROSCOE, Pa. — Fire left the inside of a house scorched in Washington County.

Firefighters were called to Rebecca Street in Roscoe Borough for reports of a house fire at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Members of the Fallowfield Fire Company said they rescued a family pet from the house, but it died.

The inside of the house sustained extensive damage. The walls were blackened and multiple appliances were destroyed.

Fire scorches inside of house in Washington County

Multiple other Washington County community fire departments helped fight the flames.

Crews spent around an hour and a half at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

