Fire tears through home in North Braddock

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A fire ripped through a home in North Braddock on Thursday night.

According to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 1000 block of Jones Avenue at 9:32 p.m.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows flames in the rear of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

