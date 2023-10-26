Community rallies behind Verona business after fire tears through Masonic Building

For the Verona community, Eiler’s Hardware is a staple on Center Avenue, with the owners helping customers find what they need for decades. But now, you’ll find water-soaked ceiling tiles in the front display and boarded-up windows after a fire tore through it Wednesday night.

“This is a mom-and-pop hardware store, but if you needed something special, they had it,” said John Colaianne, building manager and co-owner of the Masonic Building.

Parts of the hardware were reduced to pieces, with neighbors and community members walking by Thursday morning to see the charred façade and damage for themselves.

“This is like our second home. We know the people. They’re really nice, and I feel really bad for them,” said Christina Smith, a frequent customer.

Constructed in 1909, the three-story Masonic Building is home to the hardware store on the first floor, three apartments on the second and a masonic hall on the third floor. Colaianne said two people were home at the time but were able to get out. Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement, then spread to the store, causing smoke and water damage to the upper levels.

“The basement is where he stored a lot of stuff, everything from chemicals to plumbing supplies,” Colaianne said.

The Verona community plans to continue to help those affected, with many people hoping to see these doors open for business once again.

“I’m sure they’re going to rally around us as we try to rebuild it,” Colaianne said.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

