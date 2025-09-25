PENN HILLS, Pa. — A firefighter was taken to a hospital as crews battled flames at a house in Penn Hills.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC said crews were called to a house on the 200 block of Curtis Street at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, flames were bursting through part of the home’s roof and thick gray smoke could be seen pouring out.

One person was inside the house and managed to get out safely.

Firefighters said they attacked the flames from two angles to get it extinguished.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was under control in around 40 minutes.

Investigators are still working to learn what caused it.

Firefighter taken to hospital after house fire in Penn Hills A firefighter was taken to a hospital as crews battled flames at a house in Penn Hills. (Penn Hills No. 7 VFC /Penn Hills No. 7 VFC)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group