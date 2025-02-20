Firefighters battle house fire in East McKeesport

PITTSBURGH — Fire crews battled a house fire in East McKeesport Thursday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, there was a report of a structure fire around 6:42 a.m. in 1200 block of Hilda Avenue.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the home. There are no report of injuries at this time.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

