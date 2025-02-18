Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire outside Philadelphia

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a warehouse outside of Philadelphia.

NBC News affiliate WCAU reports firefighters were called to SPS Technologies, a supplier for aerospace fasteners and fittings, late Monday night. The building is located in Abington, which is just north of Philadelphia.

Video from WCAU’s helicopter showed heavy flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the building’s roof.

Everyone inside the building when the fire broke out is accounted for, fire officials say. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

