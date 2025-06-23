From firefighters to families, people are adjusting their days to cope with extreme heat

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — At the Berkeley Hills Fire Department, crews are ready for what the temperatures may bring over the next few days.

“There is a potential to see an uptick in heat-related incidents, people are out — going to be doing yard work, maybe today is their only free day off — but try to limit the outdoor activities if you can,” said Chief Dillon Coleman of the Berkeley Hills Fire Department.

But, these first responders also have to take into account their own health when it comes to the heat.

“We are only putting our gear on for fire incidents; we aren’t going to be putting our bunker pants on for any medical incident unless it’s a car accident or something that type of PPE is required. We aren’t trying to overexert ourselves for minor incidents,” Coleman said.

If a fire breaks out, full gear is required, but shorter work times will be in place.

“With the heat being the way it is, we are going to try to limit ourselves to 30 minutes of work or one cylinder on our back, whereas normally we can push ourselves with two or three cylinders and longer periods of work. We are prepared, if there is a fire, we have people already here, hydrating, and we will call extra help and rehab units,” Coleman said.

It’s similar over at PennDOT, as workers will be rotating out if working with hot material or in direct sunlight. Ample water breaks and breaks in the shade or air conditioning will be in place.

As for residents around Allegheny County, many are choosing to stay indoors while others are hitting the pools or spray parks to stay cool.

“Keeping them hydrated, keeping them cool and wet, it’s all you can do. The humidity is so high and UV is so high, you have to do something to keep their body temperature down,” Cindy Berry told Channel 11.

With Allegheny County’s first-ever Code Red, leaders are encouraging people to stay inside as much as possible, avoid heavy activity and wear sunscreen and hats if you must go outside.

