SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a baby deer from a sewer in South Park Township.

Members of the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said the fawn was rescued at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters were able to reach into the grate and grab the deer out.

It was placed in a backyard where its mother was waiting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group