Local

Firefighters rescue person after van rolls over during crash in Shaler Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Firefighters rescue person after van rolls over during crash in Shaler Township Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped in a van after a rollover crash in Shaler Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped in a van after a rollover crash in Shaler Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Geyer Road and Babcock Boulevard at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters say two people were in the van. One was able to get out but firefighters needed about 15 minutes to extricate the other person from inside.

One of the people was taken to a hospital.

Shaler Township police had to the roads while they responded.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Taylor Swift sets Acrisure Stadium record
  • Pittsburgh activist facing charges after shoving officer, yelling at Mayor Gainey during parade
  • Bus driver transporting Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee charged with DUI
  • VIDEO:Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade held in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read