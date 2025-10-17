Firefighters respond to duplex fire in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex in Carrick on Friday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 100 block of Poplargrove Street at 2:28 p.m.
Officials said the fire was in the top floor of the house and may have been caused by a kitchen converter issue.
Everyone inside the building got out safely and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters are looking for a small dog but have not found it.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
