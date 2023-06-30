Fireworks task force active in Pittsburgh ahead of holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — Starting Thursday, the fireworks task force is active in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety runs the week-long enforcement every year over Independence Day.

Fireworks are legal to buy in Pennsylvania, but there are a lot of rules about how they can be used.

Fireworks cannot be used within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, and they are prohibited in all city parks.

They cannot be used while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Municipalities may restrict the use of consumer-grade fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., except for July 2, 3 and 4, when they can be displayed until 1 a.m.

With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, fireworks are permitted to be used until 1 a.m. on the Friday and Saturday before and after the holiday.

