First Department of Human Services Administrative Office in Westmoreland County opens

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Westmoreland County opened its first Department of Human Services Administrative Office Tuesday.

The Westmoreland County Department of Human Services said it merged its fiscal staff from Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Area Agency on Aging and Children’s Bureau.

The staff is operating out of the Department of Human Services Administrative Office at Westmoreland County Community College.

“This initiative is a key component to our long-range plan where we improve the quality and types of services and programs offered as one Department of Human Services, providing for the most vulnerable residents of Westmoreland County,” the department said.

