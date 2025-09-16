First Energy donates $50,000 to Westmoreland Food Bank

First Energy is helping fight hunger in Westmoreland County.

The utility company donated $50,000 to the Westmoreland Food Bank on Tuesday as part of Hunger Action Month. It also donated food items collected by West Penn Power employees in Greensburg.

First Energy’s President, John Hawkins Jr., said the company can’t service its customers without first serving the community.

“To see our co-workers who are donating, who are volunteering their time, and then just thinking about our communities, how costs have risen, and they’re dealing with challenges - this was the least we were able to do to support our customers and communities,” he said.

This donation was part of $750,000 in total that First Energy is providing to food banks across its service territory in Pennsylvania. They say the donations will be enough for nearly 2.3 million meals.

