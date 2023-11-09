First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh to check out technology hub

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was selected as one of President Joe Biden’s new technology hubs in May. Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had her first opportunity to see how the investment is making a huge difference in our region.

Tech Hubs was authorized by the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, a key part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which he signed into law in August 2022.

These Tech Hubs are located across 32 states and Puerto Rico and represent a cross-section of urban and rural regions.

“Businesses are growing, jobs are coming back, unemployment is a record low, buildings are going up,” said Biden.

Biden praised President Joe Biden’s work, mentioning unemployment numbers falling below 4 percent for the longest stretch in 50 years.

Chosen for its growth in manufacturing and innovation in robotics and clean energy Pittsburgh is using the funding to spur jobs to those who may have been once left out.

“I believe the best way to break down poverty is to provide a skill set that gives people the ability to lead and not create barriers but remove barriers for them to have access to jobs,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

And the hub is focused on four areas: infrastructure, advanced manufacturing- like robotics, high-speed internet, and clean energy. During a roundtable discussion with the First Lady, union leader Darrin Kelly announced the region has 1500 shovel-ready projects in the works on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is investing in our number one resource which is our people,” Kelly said.

So, what’s next? Along with new projects, jobs, and technology more training for the next generation is already here through the Partner 4 Work apprenticeship program.

“Now the organization will be training new pre-apprentices to build at three other sites in Pittsburgh,” Biden said.

While the Pittsburgh hub is already well underway in the coming weeks the Biden administration plans to visit other hubs and selected cities.

