First Lady Jill Biden to stop in Pittsburgh to discuss Bidenomics, infrastructure

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Pittsburgh today as part of the administration’s Investing in America Tour.

Pittsburgh was designated by the White House as one of the country’s workforce hubs to bolster the economy. It was selected, in part, for its strong growth in advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will also be in Pittsburgh to discuss efforts to rebuild the region’s infrastructure with local leaders.

