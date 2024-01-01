First Night celebrations in Pittsburgh ring in 2024

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are ringing in the new year at Highmark First Night.

Celebrations kicked off with fireworks and a parade was held at 8 p.m.

Performances and live music were scheduled throughout the Cultural District for the event.

“It’s been amazing, we’ve had an incredible time, we’ve gone ice skating and we’ve taken the incline and we have gone to the strip district and gone to the Heinz Museum,” Kelly Simpson, Kimberly Young and Stacy Cirone told Channel 11.

