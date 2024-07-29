First responder hit by car while responding to crash in Mercer County

NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A first responder was hit by a car while responding to a crash in Mercer County.

The North Shenango Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that crews responded to a car crash with entrapment Sunday on Hartstown Road near the Spillway.

Crews decided to close the road because of the location of the crash, the department said.

According to the fire department, some cars disregarded the cones and proceeded to drive around them. Some stopped to berate emergency crews about the closure, while one hit a first responder and left the scene.

The first responder was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged.

“Please do not disregard traffic closures. You never need to get somewhere that is more important than our personnel returning home safely to their families,” the fire department said.

