PITTSBURGH — First responders were called to a vehicle rollover overnight in Mount Washington.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of a vehicle on its roof.

Officials say no one was injured.

No other information was available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group