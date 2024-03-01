Fish fry fundraiser to be held for paramedic injured in ambulance crash

Friday afternoon, the community will rally around a medic who was injured in an ambulance crash.

The New Alexandria Firemen’s Club will host a fundraiser at its weekly Fish Fry today from 3 to 7 p.m. Organizers will have a boot where people can add cash.

Dina Filo O’Neill was injured in a crash on Feb. 21 when the ambulance she was working in crashed along Freeport Road in front of the Waterworks Mall in Pittsburgh.

Loved ones are also raising money through GoFundMe.

