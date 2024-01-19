Fish Fry permit deadline approaching, Allegheny County Health Department says

PITTSBURGH — It’s almost Fish Fry season, and sponsors must have a valid permit.

The deadline to apply for fish fry permits is Jan. 31., the Allegheny County Health Department said.

“Following proper food safety procedures is the best way to ensure fish fry patrons enjoy this long-standing tradition in Allegheny County,” explained Otis Pitts, ACHD Deputy Director for Food Safety, Housing and Policy. “The Health Department’s Food Safety Program works directly with the fish fry organizers to assure safe processes and confirm that organizations that apply for temporary fish fry permits have adequate food preparation equipment and trained food workers.”

The temporary permit fee is $50 for for-profit organizations and $45 for non-profits.

Applicants must complete a food safety checklist before receiving a temporary permit.

Call 412-578-8044 for more information.

