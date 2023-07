Today is the last day of the summer that people can fish for free in Pennsylvania.

The state Fish and Boat Commission hosted several Fish For Free Days throughout the summer, allowing anyone to fish without a license, and today is the last one.

For more information, visit the Fish and Boat Commission website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group