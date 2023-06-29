Fitzgerald requests review of wage increase, Allegheny County Council President releases statement

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Council President issued a statement after County Executive Rich Fitzgerald requested a review of the minimum wage increase for county employees.

RELATED >>> Allegheny County Council votes to raise county employee minimum wage

Council President Pat Catena’s statement said the following:

“This lawsuit is typical of this Chief Executive: when he doesn’t get his way, he throws temper tantrums.

“He was angry when Council called him out for granting massive raises to his inner circle employees. He was angry when he lost the vote on this bill. He was angry when he lost the veto override. And I’m sure he’ll be angry when people start holding him and his regime accountable for bilking literally tens of thousands of the County’s taxpayers by manipulating data to keep their assessments higher than they should be during the assessment appeal process.

“He supported creating a minimum wage with annual increases for inflation for County employees when he was on Council; he sponsored an ordinance (No. 0126) that did exactly that, and he fought aggressively in an attempt to get it passed. But now, after consistently losing at every turn with this bill, he’s willing to throw County employees under the bus in a last-ditch effort to assert his rapidly waning authority. He can’t win an argument based on the issues, so he’s running to the courts in the desperate hope that someone else will prop his ego up, and many believe that this ordinance is a common sense approach to hiring and retaining good employees.”

Council voted earlier in June to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour in 2024, suggesting it may help fill some of the vacant positions.

Fitzgerald is defending his actions.

In his filing, he said there is a disagreement over whether the executive branch has the legal authority to set wages.

At this time, Allegheny County has roughly 1400 vacant positions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group