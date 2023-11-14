Local

Five straight? Penguins Game 14 vs. Blue Jackets

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Crosby and Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87) following an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

COLUMBUS — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Penguins not only could stretch their winning streak to five games, but they also could reach two games over .500 for the first time this season.

They are expected to have second-line winger Reilly Smith available after he missed practice Monday. He was excused to join his former teammates with the Vegas Golden Knights as they visited the White House to celebrate winning the Stanley Cup.

The availability of fourth-line winger Jeff Carter is somewhat questionable. He sat out practice Monday with what coach Mike Sullivan called a lower-body injury, although it sounded more precautionary than anything.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Giant Eagle announces end of fuelperks+ program
  • 11 Investigates after inmates escape residential reentry program
  • Robberies in Pittsburgh, Robinson Township are connected, police say
  • VIDEO: Hundreds of Pittsburghers plan to travel to D.C. Tuesday to join March for Israel
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read