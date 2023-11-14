Five straight? Penguins Game 14 vs. Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Penguins not only could stretch their winning streak to five games, but they also could reach two games over .500 for the first time this season.

They are expected to have second-line winger Reilly Smith available after he missed practice Monday. He was excused to join his former teammates with the Vegas Golden Knights as they visited the White House to celebrate winning the Stanley Cup.

The availability of fourth-line winger Jeff Carter is somewhat questionable. He sat out practice Monday with what coach Mike Sullivan called a lower-body injury, although it sounded more precautionary than anything.

