Flag ceremony and ride from Fayette County memorialize tragic Flight 93 crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Riders hit the road Saturday morning in honor of the victims of the Flight 93 crash the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

The 19th-annual Flight 93 Patriot Riders ride started in Belle Vernon in Fayette County, then picked up more riders in Connellsville before heading to Shanksville.

Albert Gallatin High School Junior ROTC color guard members were on hand to provide the flag ceremony for the riders.

“On this day, these cadets get to experience something that they didn’t experience, because they weren’t born yet. So we learn about it in the classroom, and then they get to come out here and experience it,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Lashendock, retired U.S. Army. “And it’s very educational for them, and they have a fun time interacting with all the riders.”

The color guard followed the riders to the memorial, where they also held a ceremony and had a tour of the crash site.

