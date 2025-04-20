Flames fully engulf vehicle on Route 28 in Armstrong County

No one was hurt, but traffic was briefly stopped while crews put the fire out. — No one was hurt when a vehicle caught fire on Route 28 in Armstrong County on Sunday.

Freeport Fire-EMS and South Buffalo VFD responded to the fire on northbound Route 28 near the Buffalo High Level Bridge around 9:30 a.m.

Photos the department shared show the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt, but traffic was briefly stopped while crews put the fire out.

