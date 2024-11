MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Massive flames tore through a house in McKeesport.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Jenny Lind Street just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A Channel 11 crew in the area could see the flames from streets over.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

