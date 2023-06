IRWIN, Pa. — Crews were called to a major fire at a home in Irwin on Wednesday night.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the fire started at a house on Carroll Drive just after 9:45 p.m.

Dispatchers said it appears the home was unoccupied.

At last check, no injuries have been reported.

