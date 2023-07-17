Local

Flames rip through roof of Butler apartment building

By WPXI.com News Staff

East Locust Street Fire First responders were called to the 400 block of East Locust Street just before 3 p.m. Monday.

BUTLER, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Butler.

According to Butler County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of East Locust Street just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Video sent to Channel 11 shows flames ripping through the roof of the apartment.

No one was in the building when the fire broke out, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

