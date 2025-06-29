ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames ripped through a tractor-trailer on I-70 East on Sunday.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said crews were called to the scene at 2:15 p.m.

Flames started in the rear near the wheels/running gear of the trailer, firefighters said.

The flames burned a large hole in the trailer.

Flames rip through tractor-trailer on I-70 Flames ripped through a tractor-trailer on I-70 East on Sunday. (Rostraver Township Fire Department/Rostraver Township Fire Department)

Firefighters said the vehicle was hauling perishable food.

No injuries were reported.

